Summertimes “Concerts in the Park” begin tonight in Rock Springs

Concerts in the Park return to Bunning Park tonight at 7 p.m. (Wyo4News photo)

June 1, 2022 — The summer season’s first Concert in the Park will take place tonight in Bunning Park. The free music event is part of the Rock Springs Civic Center’s Summer Programs with scheduled concerts every Wednesday from June 1 to August 17. The only exception is August 3 while Wyoming’s Big Show is in progress.

The band WY 5 will be providing tonight’s live music. Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs and blankets and leave their pets at home. Concessions will be available.

Concerts in the Park schedule:

June 1 – WY 5

June 8 – Steve Davis

June 15 – Atlas Falls

June 22 – Wanted

June 29 – Max-Say-Shun

July 6 – EIO Band

July 13 – Stones Thro

July 20 – Marc Berger

July 27 – ZamTrip

August 3 – No Concert in the Park scheduled

August 10 – Nowhere Fast

August 17 – Wyoming Raised