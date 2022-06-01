Summertimes “Concerts in the Park” begin tonight in Rock Springs

June 1, 2022 — The summer season’s first Concert in the Park will take place tonight in Bunning Park. The free music event is part of the Rock Springs Civic Center’s Summer Programs with scheduled concerts every Wednesday from June 1 to August 17. The only exception is August 3 while Wyoming’s Big Show is in progress.
The band WY 5 will be providing tonight’s live music. Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs and blankets and leave their pets at home. Concessions will be available.
Concerts in the Park schedule:
June 1 – WY 5
June 8 – Steve Davis
June 15 – Atlas Falls
June 22 – Wanted
June 29 – Max-Say-Shun
July 6 – EIO Band
July 13 – Stones Thro
July 20 – Marc Berger
July 27 – ZamTrip
August 3 – No Concert in the Park scheduled
August 10 – Nowhere Fast
August 17 – Wyoming Raised