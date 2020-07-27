Sunday’s COVID-19 report down to 8 counties and 21 cases

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 27, 2020) — Only eight Wyoming counties reported new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. That is the lowest number of counties reporting new cases to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) since last Sunday, July 19, when just five counties reported. Over the previous six-days, the average has been 11 counties submitting new case reports.

Once again, Sweetwater County was in the mix Sunday with one new case, marking the 29th straight-day of at least one new case reported.

Sunday’s WDH website report showed a total of 21 new cases in Wyoming, the lowest daily total in the last seven days. The state’s total case number is listed at 2,029, with 446 probable cases. Recoveries from the virus are currently listed at 1,538, meaning there are 491 active cases in Wyoming. The state’s death toll remains at 25

Fremont County led Sunday’s new case count with five. Carbon, Laramie, Natrona Sheridan, Sublette, and Teton counties were all listed Sunday with at least one new case.

Wyoming has now recorded 71,063 tests.

Here is a breakdown of all 23 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Sunday: Albany (70, -), Big Horn (29, -), Campbell (85, -), Carbon (46, +4), Converse (19, -), Crook (9, -), Fremont (396, +5), Goshen (9, -), Hot Springs (13, -), Johnson (18, -), Laramie (289, +2), Lincoln (58, -), Natrona (165, +2), Niobrara (1, -), Park (89, -), Platte (4, -), Sheridan (32, +1), Sublette (23, +3), Sweetwater (203, +1), Teton (241, +3), Uinta (186, -), Washakie (40, -), and Weston (4, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Sunday: Albany (8), Big Horn (4), Campbell (22), Carbon (19), Converse (11), Fremont (57), Goshen (2), Hot Springs (3), Johnson (4), Laramie (126), Lincoln (30), Natrona (30), Niobrara (1), Park (10), Platte (1), Sheridan (9), Sublette (7), Sweetwater (12), Teton (38), Uinta (47), and Washakie (5).