Sunday’s COVID-19 report shows another 24 cases in the state

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 29, 2020) — Wyoming’s report of new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 jumped by another 24 on Sunday. The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website reported eight of the state’s 23 counties claimed new cases of the virus, including one in Sweetwater County. Sunday’s state tally was 1,121, with 296 probable cases.

Natrona, Teton, Park, and Laramie counties led in the number of Sunday’s new cases with four each. Fremont, Sheridan, Uinta, along with Sweetwater County all reported at least one new case. Sweetwater County’s total currently sits at 74.

Statewide recovery numbers improved by just two on Sunday to total 833. Another 580 state residents were tested as that number increased to 44,070. Deaths attributed to the virus continues to stand at 20. The last COVID-19 death reported in the state was June 19.

Here is a breakdown of all 23 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Sunday: Albany (29, -), Big Horn (10, -), Campbell (42, -), Carbon (13, -), Converse (16, -), Crook (7, -), Fremont (317, +3), Goshen (4, -), Hot Springs (9, -), Johnson (16, -), Laramie (158, +4), Lincoln (11, -), Natrona (100, +4), Niobrara (1, -), Park (32, +4), Platte (2, -), Sheridan (18, +2), Sublette (3, -), Sweetwater (74, +1), Teton (90, +4), Uinta (134, +2), Washakie (34, -), and Weston (1, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Sunday: Albany (3), Big Horn (2), Campbell (13), Carbon (9), Converse (10), Fremont (38), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (3), Johnson (4), Laramie (92), Lincoln (6), Natrona (18), Niobrara (1), Park (5), Sheridan (8), Sublette (3), Sweetwater (8), Teton (33), Uinta (34), and Washakie (5).