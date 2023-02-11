Sunday’s Super Bowl to feature former Cowboy Marcus Epps

Nov 3, 2018; Laramie, WY, USA; Wyoming Cowboys safety Marcus Epps (6) against the San Jose State Spartans at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-UW Media-Athletics

February 11, 2023 — Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will feature former Wyoming Cowboy player Marcus Epps. Epps will be the starting free safety for the Eagles.

For Epps, it is the latest accomplishment in a string of career football accomplishments that can be traced back to when he joined the University of Wyoming Football program in the summer of 2014. Epps came to Wyoming from Edison High School in Los Angeles, California, as a walk-on. He was one of the first walk-ons in the first season of the Craig Bohl era at Wyoming.

Over his college career at Wyoming, Epps would become one of the all-time great Cowboys. Throughout his time as a Cowboy, his teammates and coaches often talked about how much everyone on the team respected him for his work ethic and how he handled himself on and off the field. That respect led to him becoming the first Cowboy in the modern era of Wyoming Football to be voted a team captain by his teammates for three consecutive years.

Epps redshirted his freshman season of 2014, but in 2015 he recorded the first of many football accomplishments as a Cowboy. He started his first college game as a redshirt freshman in the season opener against the University of North Dakota. Epps missed the second game of the ‘15 season against Eastern Michigan due to an injury, the only game he would miss in his four-year college career. He returned to the starting lineup in week three at Washington State and would go on to start every game he played in during his college career at Wyoming from 2015-18.

Epps was voted one of three national finalists for the 2018 Burlsworth Trophy, presented each year to the nation’s most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on.

In April 2019, the Minnesota Vikings selected Epps in the sixth round of the NFL Draft. He would make the Vikings roster in 2019 and played in eight games for Minnesota, but in November of that season, the Vikings put Epps on waivers. The Philadelphia Eagles claimed him off waivers one day later, and he has been with the Eagles ever since.