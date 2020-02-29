Sunny today, shovel tomorrow as snow returns late tonight and Sunday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 29, 2020) — Enjoy the sunshine and 40+ degree weather today because the National Weather Service in Riverton is forecasting snow and gusting winds to return to the area late tonight and into Sunday.

Forecasters are calling for the Rock Springs and Green River area to receive two to four inches of snow accumulation late tonight through Sunday. In addition, today’s light winds will significantly increase to 18 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph Sunday afternoon causing challenging driving conditions.

Uinta County, including Evanston, is expecting three to five inches of snow from late Saturday night through Sunday. Areas of Fremont County, including Lander, could receive five to seven inches of snow. Parts of Carbon and Albany counties along I-80, five to 10 inches of accumulation. Some higher elevations could see snow totals of 10 to 14 inches.

Monday’s Rock Springs and Green River’s forecast calls for only patchy afternoon snow, but the winds will continue at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.