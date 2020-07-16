Superhero 6-year-old boy saves sister from dog attack, gets 90 stitches

WYOMING (July 16, 2020) — In a report from Newsweek, a 6-year-old Bridger Walker from Wyoming saved his younger sister from a dog attack in superhero style.

According to the report, Walker became an internet hero when he jumped in front of a dog that was running to attack his sister. Walker was attacked instead, and ended up getting 90 stitches on his face.

The report said, “Walker’s aunt, Nikki Walker, wrote on Instagram that on July 9, Bridger saw the dog and then deliberately stood in front of his sister. The dog proceeded to bit him on his left cheek.”

The report continued saying in the midst of being attacked, Walker was able to lead his sister away by hand and help hide from the dog.

“If someone had to die, I thought it should be me,” Walker reportedly said after the attack, according to his aunt Nikki Walker.

Walker has received treatment from a “skilled plastic surgeon” with his 90 stitches, give or take, according to the report. Walker is resting at home now.