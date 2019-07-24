Superintendent Balow Chosen As Leadership Fellow

Cheyenne, Wyoming – State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow has been selected as a Fellow in the Hunt-Kean Leadership program.

Advertisement

The program is part of the Hunt Institute, a national leader in education policy. Numerous governors, members of Congress, and state education chiefs are alumni and board members of this program.

“I am honored to join such a distinguished group of national and state leaders to learn about, formulate, and share strategies for effective education policy,” Balow said. “I look forward to working with education experts on complex policy issues facing our nation and Wyoming.”

The Hunt-Kean Leadership Fellows Program is an intensive education policy immersion program for high-level state leaders focused on exposing Fellows to the best research and analysis on innovative policies and practices. The program also looks at how other leaders direct successful reform efforts. Importantly, Fellows cultivate an atmosphere that explores different points of view.

Sponsor

“Superintendent Balow is a proven leader for the state of Wyoming and is nationally recognized as an innovator in education policy,” said Dr. Javaid Siddiqi, president and CEO of The Hunt Institute. “She is an ideal candidate for the Hunt-Kean Leadership Fellows program and we are excited to have her as a Fellow.”

The nonpartisan, nonprofit Hunt Institute was formed in 2001 and is an affiliate of the Duke University Sanford School of Public Policy. The Hunt Institute’s mandate is to inspire elected officials and key policymakers to make informed decisions that result in improving the lives of all children through quality education.