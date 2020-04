CHEYENNE, WYOMING (April 7, 2020) — Jillian Balow, Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction shared a message with Wyoming students on Monday, April 6 about the possibility of not returning to a school building this year. Balow also mentioned, “your school has rewritten your education for the rest of this school year, and that begins on April 6.”

Balow asked for patience from students as the changes for the teachers is also new.

Watch the full video above.