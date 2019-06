Rock Springs, WY (6/29/19) – One of the dirtiest, but most popular area events will start this morning, with the running of the 2019 Superior Mud Boggs.

The racing will start at 11 a.m., with mud bogging vehicle registration between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Concessions will be available.

Admission is $7 with free admission for active military, veterans, and children under 12.