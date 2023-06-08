Support all military and first responders with a flag for Flags of Honor

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The Green River Chamber of Commerce has announced this year’s Annual Flags of Honor, which will take place on June 13 and 14, 2023. “Remember, Honor, Heal” is this year’s theme.

According to a press release, “With the generous support of business sponsors and individuals in our community, hundreds of flags will proudly fly at Thomas Moran Park which is located next to the Green River Chamber of Commerce Parking lot.”

The community and businesses may sponsor a flag to honor and pay tribute to ALL military, whether they are men or women, as well as emergency first responders, and those that serve. An individual may sponsor a flag for an individual past or present who is special in their life.

The Green River Chamber invites the public to join them for their opening ceremony on Tuesday, June 13 at 5:30 p.m. “We hope the community will come out and enjoy the flags where they will be displayed for all to see at their leisure,” the Green River Chamber stated.

Flag Sponsorships are a donation of $35 each. Individuals can fill out a sponsorship form and donate for the sponsorship at the Green River Chamber or call 307-875-5711. Flags are limited to a first come first serve basis. Get your flags while quantity lasts. Flags will remain the property of the Green River Chamber of Commerce.

Sponsorship Forms will also be online at https://business.grchamber.com/store/