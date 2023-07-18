Support ‘Food Trucks for 44’ on August 6

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — With the passing of Mike Nauenburg, owner of Buffalo44 Pizza, many food truck owners are passing along the memory of Mike with a ‘Food Trucks for 44’ get-together in August to help with expenses for the Buffalo44 family.

The event will take place on August 6, 2023, at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce (1897 Dewar Dr., Rock Springs, WY) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Come out and enjoy great food trucks, music, raffles, and more in honor of Mike! Currently, there are about 9-10 food trucks ready to go. All money raised will be for the Buffalo44 Pizza expenses.