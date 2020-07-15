Supreme Court disbars Laramie County attorney

CHEYENNE WYOMING (JULY 15, 2020) PRESS RELEASE — Earlier today the Wyoming Supreme Court issued an order disbarring Michael J. Pearce from practicing law. Pearce was a lawyer in Laramie County. Before the disbarment Pearce was serving a one year suspension from practicing law for previous professional misconduct.

Reportedly Pearce failed to respond to a formal disciplinary charge filed by the Office of Bar Counsel of the Wyoming State Bar. The formal charge related to Pearce’s conduct in two matters.

In one of those matters, Bar Counsel alleged that Pearce forged his clients’ signatures to a settlement agreement and committed other violations of the rules of professional conduct.

In the other, Pearce refused to cooperate with the Bar Counsel’s investigation of a complaint filed by one of Pearce’s other clients.

Pearce defaulted on responding to the formal charge and the matter went to a hearing before the Board of Professional Responsibility (BPR) to determine an appropriate sanction for Pearce’s conduct. During the hearing, Pearce admitted to forging his clients’ signatures and committing other misconduct. Following the hearing, the BPR recommended Pearce’s disbarment to the Wyoming Supreme Court. In its order approving the BPR’s recommendation and disbarring Pearce, the Court ordered Pearce to pay administrative fees in the amount of $1,500.00 and to reimburse the Wyoming State Bar for costs of the hearing.