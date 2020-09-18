Survey says, 62% of Wyomingites “always” or “often” wear face coverings

Wyo4News Staff,

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 18, 2020) — According to a recent University of Wyoming survey of state residents, just over 40% of the respondents say they always wear a face-covering out in public. Another nearly 22 percent stated they often do with 15.6 percent answering they occasionally “mask-up.”

Those numbers are about the same as a similar survey that took place in August. In that survey, 43.8% of respondents said they always wear a face-covering, and 22% stated they often do so.

Other survey findings found that 30.4 percent of Wyomingites say they’re very or fairly anxious about the spread of COVID-19 in the state, which is down 11.3 percent from the August survey. Those who are very or somewhat worried someone in their immediate family might catch COVID-19 was listed at 51 percent, a drop of 8.6 percentage points.

The results are the latest in a series of surveys conducted by the Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center (WYSAC). A total of 503 Wyoming residents completed the survey on September 8. The margin of error was +/- 4.4%.

