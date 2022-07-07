Survey says, Wyoming the most expensive monthly energy cost state

(Shutterstock photo)

July 7, 2022 — The financial website WalletHub.com recently published an article reporting that Wyoming is the most expensive place to live when it comes to household total monthly energy costs. The report is based on a state resident’s average monthly cost for electricity, natural gas, vehicle fuel, and home heating oil.

The survey showed Wyoming ranked as the most expensive state when it comes to monthly vehicle fuel and monthly home heating-oil costs. On the positive side, Wyoming ranked #27 in monthly natural gas and #41 in average monthly electric costs.

The article stated that in the U.S., energy costs account for between 5% and 22% of a family’s total after-tax income.

The Wallethub.com survey showed Alaska as the second most expensive energy cost state, followed by North Dakota, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. New Mexico was shown as the least expensive state.