Survey shows 1/3 of Wyomingites unlikely to get COVID vaccination

Advertisement

February 13, 2021 — Roughly one-third of Wyoming residents recently surveyed by the University of Wyoming’s Survey and Analysis Center (WYSAC) stated they were “very unlikely” to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. Sixty-two percent said they are “very or somewhat likely” to get the COVID-19 vaccine when available to them. Both numbers are very similar to when the same survey questions were asked in November 2020.

Advertisement

A total of 526 Wyoming residents representing all Wyoming counties participated in the survey.

The most popular reason (69%) for those who said they were unlikely to receive the vaccinations was they were “concerned about side-effects.” Just over 59% responded stated they “want to know more about how well it works,” with 51% stating they “do not think I need it.” Respondents could give multiple answers to the question.

The latest COVID-19 numbers for Wyoming and Sweetwater County

To the question, “Do you approve or disapprove of the way Governor Mark Gordon is handling COVID-19?”, 11.7% strongly approve, 43.5 somewhat approve, 25.2% somewhat disapprove, 14.6% strongly disapprove, with 5% unsure.

Advertisement

The U.S. Congress received lower marks than the governor, with 37.9% strongly disapproving and 31.9% somewhat disapproving of their handling of the pandemic. Only 20.8% somewhat approve of Congress’ actions, with 1.4% strongly approving.

Nearly 63% of those surveyed say they strongly or somewhat support the wearing of face coverings in indoor places. That number drops to 31% for those who strongly or somewhat support the wearing of face coverings at outdoor events.

See the complete WYSAC survey results here.