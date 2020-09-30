Susan Marie Crider-Lewis (August 24, 1958 – September 14, 2020)

CASPER, WYOMING (September 30, 2020) — Susan Marie Crider-Lewis of Casper Wyoming passed away September 14, 2020, at home surrounded by family.

She was born on August 24, 1958, in Casper, Wyoming to Paul M. Crider and Lorraine (Loretta) M (Malsom) Crider.

Susan was preceded in death by her father, Paul, and mother, Lorraine (Loretta).

She is survived by her husband, Duane Lewis; son, Eric; daughters, Tulene and husband Marty, Marinia and husband Kevin, and Linda; five sisters, Janet and husband Richard, Anita and SO Brett, Nancy and fiance Richard, Paule, and Catchie, 7 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Susan’s hobbies were family, friends, dancing, needlepoint, collecting unicorns, angels, and butterflies. She also enjoyed sewing, camping, fishing, and all things nature.

Susan grew up in Rock Springs. She later graduated from Casper College with an Associate’s in Bookkeeping and a certificate in accounting. She did bookkeeping and accounting for many years in Rock Springs, then in Casper. She could just about do anything from cooking to changing her oil or hanging drywall. Susan was a genuine, caring person who would give anyone the shirt off her back. She had a wonderful sense of humor and loved making people laugh with her wit, or make them smile with a joke.

The memorial for Susan is Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Bustard and Jacoby Funeral Home 600 CY Avenue, Casper, Wyoming, 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting monetary donations to help Duane with medical expenses.