Suspect and victims identified in Big Horn, WY triple homicide

SHERIDAN COUNTY, WYOMING (March 31, 2020) — The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect and the victims in Sunday’s alleged triple homicide in Big Horn, Wyoming.

The suspect is Dana Beartusk of Big Horn, Wyoming. The Sheridan County Attorney’s office, has filed three counts of first-degree murder against Beartusk in the deaths of 54 year-old Seana Fisher, 25 year-old Mochdaveyano “Blackhawk” Fisher, and 51 year-old Angelina Beartusk. The bodies of three victims were found at Dana Beartusk’s residence by Sheridan County Sheriff’s officers Sunday evening after receiving a phone call from Beartusk stating he had killed someone. All three victims are family members of Beartusk, who was apprehended in Montana around 10 p.m. Sunday. At last report, he is currently being held in Montana.

The investigation remains active and is being conducted by the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Sheridan County Coroner’s Office.