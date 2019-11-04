Suspect in custody after body found south of Cody Saturday

The death is being investigated as a homicide

PARK COUNTY, WYOMING (Nov. 4, 2019) — A body found south of Cody, Wyoming, on Saturday is being investigated as a homicide, according to a Park County Sheriff’s Office press release Monday.

At about 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov.2, a local hunter reported he had found a body on private property south of Cody and west of Highway 120. The victim has been identified as a resident from southeast Wyoming.

A suspect was apprehended later that evening by deputies from the Park County Sheriff’s Office as well as officers from Bureau of Land Management and Wyoming Highway Patrol. The suspect is currently in custody.

The names of the deceased and the suspect have not yet been released by law enforcement officials.

The investigation is being conducted by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

This is an ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time.