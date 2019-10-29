Suspended Cowboy assistant football coach resigns

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Oct. 29, 2019) – University of Wyoming head football coach Craig Bohl announced the resignation of assistant coach Willie Mack Garza on Monday. Garza had been under suspension from his coaching duties after being charged with driving under the influence back on October 17.

Garza joined the Cowboy coaching staff as safeties coach in May of this year. Bohl announced that defensive coordinator Jake Dickert will return to coaching the safeties. Cowboy football is idle this week and will play at Boise State on November 9.