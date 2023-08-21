Sven Pickens appointed to GRPD

Photo courtesy of City of Green River, Wy.

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Sven Pickens took the oath of office to become a police officer in Green River. Sven has been working as a Detention Deputy in Ely, Nevada for the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office.

He received his AAS in Business from Western Wyoming College. Reed Clevenger, City Admin, did the oath of office. Chief Shaun Sturlaugson presented Sven his badge #118, his wife Jessyka, and daughter Paisley were on hand for the ceremony.

Sven will head to the State Academy in January. Clevenger said it’s the first time in a long time that the GRPD will be at full patrol officer status.