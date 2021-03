Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [VIA FACEBOOK]

UINTA COUNTY, WYOMING (March 10, 2021) – The Sweetwater County Bomb Squad assisted the Bridger Valley Fire and EMS to remove and dispose a case of dynamite Tuesday morning.

The case of dynamite was discovered on a ranch in the Fort Bridger area.

According to the Bridger Valley Fire and EMS Facebook page, the case of dynamite was nearly 50 years old.

It was desensitized and burned by the bomb squad without incident.