SW County Commissioners hold first meeting of the new year

Photo of State Senator John Kolb from YouTube

Carly Eversole, [email protected]

Sweetwater County, Wyoming – The first board meeting of 2023 for Sweetwater County Commissioners took place this morning at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River at 8:30 a.m. following the swearing-in of newly elected commissioners Keaton West, Robb Slaughter, and Island Richards.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

During the meeting Commissioner Island Richards nominated Keaton West to be Chairman of the Board. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Robb Slaughter and was passed. The Chairman of the Board of County Commissioners is now Keaton West.

After being nominated Chairman West stated, “I appreciate that vote of confidence but it’s going to take all of us.”

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

With the opening of the public comment section of the board meeting, State Senator John Kolb addressed the new board of commissioners. Kolb spoke to his anticipation of building a positive relationship with the new board of commissioners.

“We are embarking on a new day in Sweetwater County. We have a huge opportunity now, where we have a group of people that can work together. We haven’t had that in the past,” said Kolb, “I’m here as one of your senators in this county. We (Stacy Jones) look forward to working with the board of county commissioners. And having a real conversation with the board about the issues that come up.”

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Kolb continued to speak to the board about the billion-dollar surplus Wyoming has and the State Legislative body’s plan to save that money for future funding. Governor Gordon has proposed placing approximately half of that money in a fund that will accumulate interest protecting the state against leaner times.

“The governor is proposing to put away half of the money in a permanent reserve. I understand we all have needs to fund things, but frankly when you don’t have money coming in the next year, then what do you do? I would be in favor of putting away the money as the governor recommends,” explained Kolb.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

The State Legislature has proposed an increase in funding going to cities, towns, and counties that Kolb says he is in favor of.

Commissioner Richards added, “I look forward to a robust and productive two-way conversation with our current legislative delegation. I think that is something that has been lacking and I look forward to working with you to make it better.”

The next Sweetwater County Commissioner Board meeting will take place on January 17, 2023.