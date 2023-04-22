SWAT standoff near Green River leads to arrest of Washington man

David Eugene Furman

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING – A SWAT standoff with a man barricaded in his vehicle on the interstate ended with his arrest late Friday afternoon, according to Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office.

David Eugene Furman, 52, of Washington, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 when he was stopped by a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper near mile marker 50 in neighboring Uinta County, Wyoming. Upon contact with him, Furman fled in his vehicle toward Green River, leading law enforcement on a miles-long high-speed pursuit.

After successfully stopping the vehicle near mile marker 85, west of Green River, Furman, who was traveling with an aggressive dog, barricaded himself inside, refusing to comply with officers and threatening violence against them.

At around 4 p.m., troopers called a joint tactical response team comprised of sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Green River and Rock Springs police departments to assist.

During the two-hour standoff, crisis negotiators repeatedly attempted to convince Furman to surrender, but he refused.

At around 5:45 p.m., as the SWAT team prepared to deploy chemical munitions into his vehicle, Furman decided to give himself up and was taken into custody without injury and without further incident.

WHP troopers subsequently booked Furman into the Sweetwater County Detention Center, where he awaits, without bond, his initial appearance in court.

Further details as to the circumstances prompting the incident have not been released as the case remains under active investigation by the WHP.

Sheriff’s office spokesperson Jason Mower credited a cooperative effort by all involved for a peaceful resolution, and reminded the public that all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in accordance with law.