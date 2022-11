SWC 4-H Achievement night recap

Wyo4news photo from the event

Carly Eversole, [email protected]

Sweetwater County, Wyoming – November 14, 2022, at 7 p.m. in the atrium of Western Wyoming Community College the Sweetwater County 4-H organization held an achievement night. The purpose behind the evening was not only to recognize the hard work and achievements of members and recognize volunteers but also to get to know other 4-H returning and incoming members. The evening began with dinner before moving into award recognition and finally finishing off with games like bingo. Lists of those recognized are as follows:

Gold/Silver Membership Recognition

Gold Juniors:

Alexandria Robinson

Briley King

Brooklyn Dale

Buckley Baker

Chase Westerberg

Colten Walker

Madison Bernard

Stezen Young

Thatcher Walker

Tinzley Young

Toby Meats

Gold Intermediate:

Brian Dale

Brianna Dale

Dawson Bernard

Jeremy Neher

Makenzi Reddon

Saige Baker

Samual Walker

Tracie Westerberg

Gold Seniors:

Brandon Dale

Ivory Neher

Randal Reddon

Shane Meats

Silver Senior:

Isaac Frandsen

Volunteer of Service Recognition

1 year:

Heidi Frandsen

Sheri Rothlisberger

5 years:

Tracy Meats

Shay Bernard

None Gines

Travis Baker

Sarah Baker

10 years:

Scott Johnson

20 years:

Nadine Stotts

30 years:

Patty Ann Burton

10 Year Members

Cope Thomas

Aden Scheer

Daryn Macy

Ian Meats

Emma Curtis

Montgomery Weaver

2022 Sweetwater County Volunteer of the Year:

Patty Burton

New members and Cloverbuds

The Sweetwater County 4-H group also welcomed 90 first-year members and 21 Cloverbuds in the 2021-2022 year.

Congratulations to everyone!!