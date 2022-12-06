SWC 4-H Little Shoppers Extravaganza taking place Thursday

Photo from Sweetwater County 4-h Facebook page

Carly Eversole, [email protected]

Sweetwater County, Wyoming – Sweetwater County has been accepting donations for their Little Shopper Extravaganza since November 21st. The extravaganza will take place on December 8, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. and will feature a variety of items available for purchase to be given as gifts with garage sale prices. This year’s shopping event will take place in the main hall of the Sweetwater County Events Complex.

For the fifth year in a row the local 4-H organization has put this event on with the idea of it being essentially a marketplace for young shoppers wishing to get gifts for their moms, dads, grandmas, or whoever in their family but simply don’t have the means to shop by themselves. This year members of NowCap and the Special Olympics are invited to come and begin their shopping at 4 p.m. at the events complex.

Shoppers are invited to come from anywhere in or out of the county and can be assisted by a current 4-H member with their shopping, checkout, and gift wrapping. Parents are welcome to come in and join their children but are also allowed to drop kids off or simply wait in the car so as to not spoil the surprise. Prices are very affordable for the items with the highest marked items being only $5 while most gifts range in the $1.50 to $2.00 area.

Little Shoppers Extravaganza is organized and carried out by various clubs within the 4-H program as a service project for the community that is encouraged of each member every year. All proceeds earned from the event simply go back into a fund to help support next year’s event.

Donors to the event have been The Bargain cave, RSNB Bank, Escape Day Spa, The Tire Den, Wyoming Freight Company, Bomgaars, and the Red and White Buffalo in Green River.

Donations are still being accepted and can be dropped off at Sidekicks Book Bar, The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, and Sweetwater County Events complex.

In an interview with Wyo4News, Marty Henry, SWCO 4-H educator stated “A big thank you to my 4-H members, parents, and volunteers for helping us do this every year. Thank you to the community for donating and thank you to the businesses that have supported us. Also thank you to the Sweetwater County Events Complex for being so generous and working so closely with us.”