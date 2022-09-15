SWC attorney Dan Erramouspe to prosecute WHP officer arrested on sexual assault charges

Photo from Laramie County Sheriff’s Office

Carly Eversole, [email protected]

Cheyenne, Wyoming – WHP Sgt Gabriel Testerman is no longer in jail after posting 10 percent of his $100,00 bond set following his August 30 arrest. Sweetwater County Attorney Dan Erramouspe told Wyo4news today that “due to a conflict I will be prosecuting Testerman on behalf of the state and the trooper will have to find his own representation. “

Testerman’s preliminary court date of September 7 was waived and rescheduled with an arraignment for September 19 at 1:30 p.m. Erramouspe added “all court procedures will take place in Cheyenne and not in Sweetwater County.”

After an investigation beginning May 2, 2022, conducted by the Cheyenne Police Department Testerman was placed on administrative leave until his arrest.

No further details of the charges have been released to the public by authorities but according to an article by KGAB the most likely reason for that is due to Wyoming Statue 619(a) which deals with sexual assault including that of a minor and sexual battery.

No further details were released from Erramouspe’s office; it is unclear who is representing Testerman at this time. The Wyoming Highway Patrol maintains they are cooperating to the fullest extent with investigators.