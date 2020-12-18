SWCCD congratulates long-time board member Mary Thoman

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (December 18, 2020) – After more than twenty years of service, Sweetwater County Conservation District Board (SWCCD) Chairman Mary Thoman will be still be helping area residents, but in a new role as a Sweetwater County Commissioner. Thoman was elected in November and will officially begin her duties in Jan. 2021.

“I am honored to have worked with my fellow SWCCD board members over the years to improve and preserve the county’s abundant natural resources,” said Thoman, reflecting on her long service. “I’m proud of the work I have done and I know my time with the Conservation District will serve as a strong foundation for my new position as a County Commissioner,” she continued.

SWCCD Board Vice President Tom Burris praised Thoman’s commitment. “She met every issue head-on and brought considerable skill and leadership to the Board,” he said. “We will miss her expertise and friendship but know she will continue to advocate for us, and for all area residents, in her new job on the County Commission.”

Thoman worked on a myriad of resource issues during her time on the SWCCD Board, including the Bureau of Land Management’s Rock Springs and Kemmerer Resource Management Plans, the Big Sandy Working Group, the Wyoming Big Horn Sheep Working Group, the Wyoming Landscape Conservation Initiative and the Southwest Wyoming Coalition of Local Governments.

The Conservation District is accepting applications until Dec. 31, to fill the remaining two years of Thoman’s term. Interested parties can find more information at www.swccd.us.