SWCO School Dist. #1 honor all those retiring

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — During the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 school board meeting, the board hosted a retirement reception for all of its retirees.
Congratulations to all the retirees
- Vicki Coletti has served 36 years – Northpark Elementary
- Cindy Sidwell has served 35 years – Northpark Elementary
- Lorna Bath has served 26 years – Eastside Elementary
- Julie Arwood has served 29 years – Eastside Elementary
- Shari Moran has served 16 years – Eastside Elementary
- Michelle Fillpot has served 6 years – Eastside Elementary
- Loretta Abram has served 40 years – Rock Springs High School
- Laura Rodgers has served 15 years – Black Butte High School
- Debbie Lorg has served 16 years – Pilot Butte Elementary
- Cassandra Harris has served 32 years – Sage Elementary
- Robin Phillips has served 16 years – Stagecoach Elementary
- Joann Stevens has served 25 years – Rock Springs Junior High
- Rudy Stevens has served 25 years – Rock Springs Junior High
- Kris Cundall has served 12 years – Rock Springs Junior High
- Rene Maloney has served 16 years – Desert View Elementary
- Kathy Sisemore has served 46.5 total years – Black Butte High School and Juvenile Detention Center
Congratulations to all those who have been a part of Sweetwater County School District No. 1 and for everything you have done for the students.