SWCO School Dist. #1 honor all those retiring

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — During the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 school board meeting, the board hosted a retirement reception for all of its retirees.

Congratulations to all the retirees

Vicki Coletti has served 36 years – Northpark Elementary

Cindy Sidwell has served 35 years – Northpark Elementary

Lorna Bath has served 26 years – Eastside Elementary

Julie Arwood has served 29 years – Eastside Elementary

Shari Moran has served 16 years – Eastside Elementary

Michelle Fillpot has served 6 years – Eastside Elementary

Loretta Abram has served 40 years – Rock Springs High School

Laura Rodgers has served 15 years – Black Butte High School

Debbie Lorg has served 16 years – Pilot Butte Elementary

Cassandra Harris has served 32 years – Sage Elementary

Robin Phillips has served 16 years – Stagecoach Elementary

Joann Stevens has served 25 years – Rock Springs Junior High

Rudy Stevens has served 25 years – Rock Springs Junior High

Kris Cundall has served 12 years – Rock Springs Junior High

Rene Maloney has served 16 years – Desert View Elementary

Kathy Sisemore has served 46.5 total years – Black Butte High School and Juvenile Detention Center

Congratulations to all those who have been a part of Sweetwater County School District No. 1 and for everything you have done for the students.



