SWCO School Dist. #1 honor all those retiring

Wyo4News Photo

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — During the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 school board meeting, the board hosted a retirement reception for all of its retirees.

Congratulations to all the retirees

  • Vicki Coletti has served 36 years – Northpark Elementary
  • Cindy Sidwell has served 35 years – Northpark Elementary
  • Lorna Bath has served 26 years – Eastside Elementary
  • Julie Arwood has served 29 years – Eastside Elementary
  • Shari Moran has served 16 years – Eastside Elementary
  • Michelle Fillpot has served 6 years – Eastside Elementary
  • Loretta Abram has served 40 years – Rock Springs High School
  • Laura Rodgers has served 15 years – Black Butte High School
  • Debbie Lorg has served 16 years – Pilot Butte Elementary
  • Cassandra Harris has served 32 years – Sage Elementary
  • Robin Phillips has served 16 years – Stagecoach Elementary
  • Joann Stevens has served 25 years – Rock Springs Junior High
  • Rudy Stevens has served 25 years – Rock Springs Junior High
  • Kris Cundall has served 12 years – Rock Springs Junior High
  • Rene Maloney has served 16 years – Desert View Elementary
  • Kathy Sisemore has served 46.5 total years – Black Butte High School and Juvenile Detention Center

Congratulations to all those who have been a part of Sweetwater County School District No. 1 and for everything you have done for the students.

 


