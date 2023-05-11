SWCO School District No. 2 recognizes different groups

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — During the Sweetwater County School District No. 2 board meeting on Tuesday, the school recognized many different students and teachers.

Cassity, Locker, Gotfreson, Lewis, and DeClerq showed appreciation for the many students who were State Winners of the Skills USA. They brought home eight medals, which is the most they have done according to Cassity. They won medals in Cabinet Making, Job Skill Demo, Automotive Refinishing, Fabrication/Welding, and Culinary.

Beardsley announced that Braxton Cordova won Southwest 3A/4A Senior Athlete of the Year for the state of Wyoming. Cordova is a State Tennis Champion, State Three-Time Diving Champion, and an All-Conference Soccer from the 4A division who will likely be an All-State 3A player, according to Beardsley. “Not only was he a diving state champ, but he was a 4A and 3A and a 4A tennis pairs State Champion.”

During this time, Beardsley recognized Coach Wisniewski as the 3A Wrestling Coach of the Year. Wisniewski explained that he only got Coach of the Year because of the fantastic students on his team and couldn’t thank them enough.

Thomas announced the many different awards that the FFA students won during state. According to Tomas, they took 31 students and competed in 14 career and leadership development events. During state, the FFA were named the Chapter of the Year. “This is an amazing feat when the chapter is only 7 years old and they are only one of 60 chapters within the State of Wyoming.”

Kalinski congratulated the GRHS State Music and Choir recipients. A few months ago they had their District Music Assessment, hosted at the GRHS. All three choirs received superior and excellent ratings. The middle school choir also received superior ratings at Lagoon last Saturday. For the GRHS bands, they walked away with Superior ratings across the board for all bands this year. “That’s three years in a row.”

Wickstrom from Expedition Academy and Steiss and Mosley from Green River High showed the amazing talent from State Art. 61 schools participated in State Art. Of those 61 schools, 4,225 pieces of art were displayed for State Art. According to Wickstrom, of those that were brought, 15% were ribboned.

Parson, who is retiring this year, announced the National Qualifiers for Speech and Debate. There were around 40 kids that participated in Speech and Debate.

Congratulations!