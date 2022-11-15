SWCO Travel and Tourism presents 3rd Quarter 2022 R.E.A.C.H. Award Winners

Front Row L-R: Kim Strid – Hampton Inn & Suites, Green River, Julia Ruble –My Place, Rock Springs, Nicole Gil – My Place Hotel, Rock Springs, Jessicca Feldmeier – Comfort Inn & Suites, Rock Springs, WY, Michele Moritz – Hampton Inn & Suites, Green River, Stacy Colvin – Holiday Inn, Rock Springs, April Trujillo – Clarion Hotel, Rock Springs

Back Row L-R: Bridget Bernard (holding Parker) – Hampton Inn, Rock Springs, Jessica Phillips – Hampton Inn & Suites, Green River, Melissa Hutchinson – Comfort Inn, Rock Springs, Jenissa Meredith – Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism, Trish Green – Holiday Inn Express/Quality Inn, Rock Springs, Jeffon Robinson – Holiday Inn/Holiday Inn Express/Quality Inn, Rock Springs, WY, Liisa Anselmi-Dalton – Holiday Inn/Holiday Inn Express/Quality Inn, Rock Springs, WY

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The Sweetwater County Joint Travel and Tourism Board (SWCTT) is pleased to announce the 3rd Quarter 2022 R.E.A.C.H. Award winners (Rare and Exceptional Achievement for Customer service in Hospitality):

Jessicca Feldmeier – Comfort Inn & Suites, Rock Springs, WY

Nicole Gil – My Place Hotel, Rock Springs, WY

Jeffon Robinson – Quality Inn, Holiday Inn, & Holiday Inn Express, Rock Springs, WY

Michele Moritz – Hampton Inn & Suites, Green River, WY

April Trujillo – Clarion Hotel, Rock Springs, WY

The quarterly R.E.A.C.H. Awards honor outstanding customer service provided by employees in the local tourism and hospitality industry that celebrate and enhance Sweetwater County’s reputation as a first-class visitor destination. Award winners serve as champions for the tourism industry. “SWCTT deploys a multi-media marketing and public relations campaign annually to generate tourism to Sweetwater County. Those efforts would be for not without the outstanding hospitality employees we have in our area greeting and taking care of guests when they arrive. They are truly the backbone of the industry, treating strangers like friends and enhancing the visitor experience overall,” said Jenissa Meredith, CEO of Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism.

Melissa Hutchinson, General Manager of the Comfort Inn and Suites, nominated Jessicca Feldmeier. “Jessicca always helps wherever we need help. She steps up and covers shifts, especially if I need a graveyard covered. I know if she is working my 3-11 shift, she will sell the hotel out, and I appreciate that. She goes above and beyond for our guests. If they have questions and she doesn’t know the answer, she will research and find the correct answer for them. I wouldn’t be able to be as successful as I am in my job if I didn’t have Jessicca,” said Hutchinson.

Julia Ruble, General Manager of My Place Hotel, nominated Nicole Gil. “Nicole has been with us for nine months. She strives to clean her rooms in the time allowed and has formed a routine for herself. If anyone else is out or needs to leave early, she will either come in or take more rooms to help the other housekeepers and the hotel’s needs. When

needed, she has come in to do laundry. Everyone enjoys hearing about Nicole’s latest diamond painting she is working on. Upon inspecting rooms, Nicole’s are usually very good, but if

asked to go back and touch up something, she does so. Nicole is someone we depend on and are glad to have as part of our team.

Tricia Green, Manager of the Quality Inn and Holiday Express, nominated Jeffon Robinson. “Jeffon has been with us for ten years. His main job is driving the hotel shuttle for all three places, but in addition, he is a janitor, maintenance person, and gopher. Our guests love Jeff and constantly stop by to inform us how nice and courteous he is. When he goes to help a guest, even if he doesn’t know what is wrong, he calms them down and stays until the problem is resolved or they are moved. Once they contact Jeff, he stays until the job is done. Jeff is a great asset to our hotel. He recently informed me that he was retiring in January, which made me very happy for him but extremely sad for the hotels and me. We will miss him tremendously, but despite my efforts to make him stay, he is leaving us. I could go on for hours about different stories of how Jeff has calmed angry guests, prayed with them, and made them feel like they are the most important person in the world. Jeff is loved by all of us, and we will miss him,” said Green.

Jessica Phillips, Assistant General Manager at the Hampton Inn & Suites, nominated Michele Moritz. Michele has always been dedicated to the job and the community. She has volunteered for community events at every opportunity presented. She has recently completed the CTA program and uses her knowledge to help guests navigate their way through our area. Michele always goes above and beyond for the guest, ensuring they are happy with their stay and will return to our community in the future. Michele is a great team player. She is always willing to cover shifts or do extra work on her shifts. She doesn’t ever hesitate to jump into other departments to make sure what needs to be done is done. Michele is one of our most valuable assets here at the Hampton, and we love having her on our team,” said Phillips.

Rhonda Friel, Front Desk Manager at the Clarion Hotel, nominated April Trujillo. “April is very dedicated, and her customer service is outstanding. She always goes the extra mile for our guests. She will do anything asked of her. She’s a very dependable employee, and we enjoy her being on our team,” said Trujillo.

Congratulations to this quarter’s R.E.A.C.H. Award nominees!