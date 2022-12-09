SWCSD #1 board of trustees only temporarily complete

Wyo4News photo of CAB building in Rock Springs

Carly Eversole, [email protected]

Sweetwater County, Wyoming – The last half of the 2022 term for SWCSD#1 board members has been a complex one. With the official resignation of John Bettolo in October the board went through a write-in and interview process before selecting Cole Wright to fill the seat of Bettolo until the end of his term on December 1.

After sitting in on one meeting the term of Wright concluded and his seat will be filled by trustee elect Kari Cochran.

Trustee-elect Danielle Schumacher will fill the seat of Mathew Jackman. With the addition of Cochran and Schumacher, the board is complete.

However, because Max Mickelson has recently been elected as Mayor of Rock springs, he will be required to resign per state statute, prohibiting him from serving in both capacities. Mickelson’s resignation will come at the end of the December 12 meeting.

With the impending resignation of Mickelson the board will be required to follow the same format as it did to replace Bettolo in November. This will lead to a new trustee being selected in the upcoming year.

SWCSD #1 next board meeting will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 7 pm at the Central Administration Building. The meeting will be live-streamed on YouTube and the meeting agenda can be found here.