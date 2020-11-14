SWCSD #1 COVID-19 impact on staff and students this past week

(November 14, 2020) — Friday night, Sweetwater County School District #1 released information via ParentSquare, showing the District had 84 total staff members out for various COVID-related reasons this past week. This includes staff getting quarantined, staying home due to daycares shutting down, or getting ill.

According to the post, Sweetwater School District Number One had the following positive cases in the District this week: 24 students and four staff members at Rock Springs High School, one staff member at Walnut Elementary, one student and one staff member at Pilot Butte Elementary, one staff member at Eastside Elementary, two students at Farson-Eden, five District staff members, one staff member at Rock Springs Junior High, one student at Northpark Elementary, and one student at Sage Elementary.

The post added that the positive individuals had been traced to parties, gatherings, positive family members, or other events outside the school environment.