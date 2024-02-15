SWCSD #1 Superintendent Kelly McGovern says District is nearing the finish line toward a new Rock Springs High School building

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

February 15, 2024 — In a letter from SWCSD #1 Superintendent Kelly McGovern, she spoke about the current Legislative Session that began Monday, February 12, 2024, and the importance for the people in the Rock Springs community to contact their Sweetwater County Legislators to continue to let them know of the need for a new RSHS.

Hello, Sweetwater Number One Community,

The District, with your help, is nearing the finish line of an important phase in the construction of a new Rock Springs High School. Our current building has served the community well for more than 50 years, but it is time for a modern facility. A new RSHS will meet the changing needs of the elementary and junior high students of today as their future high school. The time is now to invest in the young people we are charged with educating, providing a better opportunity for our students to fulfill their individual potential in the community where they reside.

Here are two key points that we want everyone to understand as we appeal for your continued support for this important project:

Under current Wyoming law, the State of Wyoming, through the School Facilities Commission, is responsible for building new schools when needed and providing the funding for the construction of a new RSHS.

No increase in local property taxes is required to pay for the new RSHS.

We have asked the State of Wyoming to support our new high school only after years of studying the costs and benefits of every alternative. Thus far, we have been successful. RSHS is currently scheduled to receive funding for the remaining design work, allowing us to move forward with construction.

But this is no guarantee. Here are the next steps. The Legislative Session began Monday, February 12, 2024, and continues through March 8, 2024. We need your help. Please contact our Sweetwater County Legislators and continue to let them know of the need for a new RSHS. Your message is very important to send at this critical time.

We have attached a fact sheet about why a new Rock Springs High School is the right decision right now. Please feel free to use it when writing to our legislators. Thank you in advance for your help in getting us across this finish line and getting a win for our students and the entire community!

Contact information can be found below.

Thank you,

Kelly McGovern

Superintendent

Sweetwater County School District #1

