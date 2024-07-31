SWCSD #2 Announces 2024-2025 Registration

July 31, 2025 – Wyo4News

Sweetwater County School District No. 2 is still accepting registrations for the 2024-2025 school year. To ensure a smooth registration process, the district has provided detailed information for new and currently enrolled students.

New Students (Kindergarten through 12th Grade)

Families new to the district or those who have not yet registered should visit at least one of their children’s schools or email [email protected] to receive a link to the online registration system.

For school boundary and contact information, visit the district’s website at www.swcsd2.org and click on the “Menu” followed by the “Registration” button.

Required documents for registration include:

Certified Birth Certificate (must be received by August 21, 2024, for kindergarten students)

Immunization Record (must be received by August 21, 2024, for kindergarten students)

Utility Statement with proof of address

If these documents are not available during the online registration process, families can still submit their applications.

Currently Enrolled Students:

Students currently enrolled, including new students who registered online before June 1, must complete an online Registration Verification via the Infinite Campus Portal. This verification process will open in early July 2024, and parents will receive an email and, if allowed, a text message from the district office with instructions.

Assistance with Registration:

Elementary Schools (Grades K-5)

August 1-2: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Lincoln Middle School (Grades 6-8)

August 1-2: 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Green River High School (Grades 9-12)

August 8 (Start-Up Day): Seniors: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Juniors: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Sophomores: 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Freshmen A-L: 12:00 – 1:30 p.m. Freshmen M-Z: 1:30 – 3:00 p.m.



Freshmen Parent Night will be held on August 6 at 7:00 p.m. in the auditorium. Students participating in interscholastic athletics or cheerleading must have a physical examination prior to the first practice as per policy JHCA.

Expedition Academy (Grades 10-12)

Seniors: August 7, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Juniors: August 8, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Sophomores: August 8, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

After August 5, students can review their schedules for the 2024-2025 school year online via the parent/student portal. For questions, contact Expedition Academy at 307-872-4800. Pictures will be taken on August 30 at 1:00 p.m.

School Start and Dismissal Times for 2024-2025

Green River High School: 7:40 a.m. – 3:08 p.m.

Lincoln Middle School: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.

Monroe Intermediate School: 8:45 a.m. – 3:25 p.m.

Harrison Elementary: 8:45 a.m. – 3:25 p.m.

Truman Elementary: 8:40 a.m. – 3:20 p.m.

Washington Elementary: 8:45 a.m. – 3:25 p.m.

Granger School: 7:50 a.m. – 2:50 p.m.

McKinnon School: 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Expedition Academy (Alternative High School): 8:00 a.m. – 3:07 p.m.

For more information and updates, visit the district’s website at www.swcsd2.org.