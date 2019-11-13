SWCSD #2 explores options to improve I.T. systems district-wide

By Dylan Rohrer, wyo4news.com

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 13, 2019) — The Green River school board heard from RSM consultant Braden Daniels last night at their workshop conference regarding changes that should be made to I.T. systems in the district to stay within compliance.

According to a powerpoint presentation put together by Daniels and RSM, Green River school district is currently considered “high risk” from an I.T. security standpoint.

One of the main concerns laid out in the presentation was the lack of security throughout many of the I.T. systems in the district. Daniels suggested hiring an I.T. director/network administrator to make adjustments and keep security tight throughout the school district.

Sponsor

Another concern laid out by Daniels was the current I.T. department. Daniels said they do not work “as a mature unit”, and mentioned that hiring an I.T. director would help solve this issue.

Daniels recognized that due to the small size of Green River, it would not be easy to find an I.T. director/network administrator who had the skills and experience necessary to bring the I.T. department to compliance.

For this issue, Daniels offered on-site assistance through RSM to help bring current I.T. members up to speed, as well as train any new hires the school may bring in to help the issue.

Advertisement

Daniels offered a three-month commitment plan to the board, which would help them to further analyze key areas of weakness, prioritize which of these areas were most important, and build an action plan to help set them on the right course.

This plan also included the on-site training, as well as off-site assistance for members of the current I.T. department.

This commitment plan would cost the Green River school district $56,000 over the first three months. $22,000 the first month, $17,000 for the second month and third month. To add additional, optional months on this plan would add another $17,000 a month.

Advertisement

According to the presentation, Daniels estimated that within 90 days RSM could help bring the Green River district I.T. department to “medium/low” risk facility.

The action to approve this plan was discussed, and the decision was approved, at the Green River School Board meeting last night.