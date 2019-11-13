SWCSD #2 Honors tennis program, coach

By Dylan Rohrer, wyo4news.com

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 13, 2019) — Green River tennis coach Phil Harder, the 2019 4A South Tennis Coach of the Year, was honored last night at the Green River School Board meeting.

Sponsor

Harder brought along some of the 2019 tennis team and spoke about the many different accolades the team had earned throughout the season.

The Green River tennis boys team finished with an overall record of 7-5, going 6-1 inside the conference.

In singles play, junior Caeden Grubb went 8-11 on the year. Fellow junior Connor Friel went 10-8.

The doubles team of junior Jon Leininger and senior Elliott Potter went 12-8. Juniors Domenick Kunkle and Camden Nelson went 15-5. Freshman duo Braxton Cordova and Zach Friel went 16-4.

Advertisement

The Green River tennis girls team finished with an overall record of 9-3. They also went 6-1 inside the conference.

In singles play, sophomore Gabrielle Heiser went 10-8. Fellow sophomore Megan Counts went 14-5.

The doubles team of seniors Morgan Atkins and Roryanne Ratliff went 10-7. The duo of senior Sydney Beutel and sophomore Alicia Harrison finished 17-2. The junior duo of Emmie Archibald and Kaylee Carson finished their season with a record of 9-6.

Advertisement

Coach Harder also wanted to ensure that the members of the board and the audience understood what many high school athletes go through to have success.

“Many of these kids before you are more than just tennis players,” Harder said. “Some are NHS students, and they wear many different hats in life and have busy schedules.”