Rock Springs and Green River School Districts bring back summer meals

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — With summer right around the corner, it’s time to think about keeping children healthy while school is out. Sweetwater County School District #1 and #2 will be providing free meals to children during the summer. There are no income requirements or registration. Anyone age 18 or younger may come to eat at the locations/times listed below.

(IMPORTANT – NO GRAB & GO MEALS: Each meal must be consumed by the child at the site. Per USDA guidelines food may not be taken from the site. ).

Meals are FREE for all children 18 years old and younger at the following locations:

Eastside Elementary (305 G Street):

May 30th – July 28th

Breakfast: 8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. (Monday-Friday)

Lunch: 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (Monday – Friday)

Rock Springs Junior High (3500 Foothill Blvd.-Enter cafeteria thru back of school by tennis courts and track):

May 30th – July 28th

Breakfast: 8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. (Monday-Friday)

Lunch: 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (Monday – Friday)

Monroe Elementary School (250 Monroe Ave)

May 30th – August 4th

Breakfast: 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. (Monday-Friday)

Lunch: 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (Monday-Friday)

Truman Elementary (1055 W Teton Blvd)

May 30th – July 28th

Breakfast: 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. (Monday-Friday)

Lunch: 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (Monday-Friday)

Washington Elementary (750 W 5th N St)

May 30th – July 28th

Breakfast: 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. (Monday-Friday)

Lunch: 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (Monday-Friday)

*All sites will be closed on Tuesday, July 4th, 2023

If you have any questions contact SWCSD#1 Nutrition Services (307) 352-3400 or SWCSD#2 (307) 872-5517