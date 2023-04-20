SWCSD#1 addresses Title I funds and Overland Daycare Director rumors

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The following statement comes from Kelly McGovern, Superintendent:

The Board of Education approved the Superintendent of Schools to implement a District Preschool and an Employee and Student Daycare (Early Childhood Education Program) at Overland Elementary on February 13, 2023.

Title I, Part A of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) allows local education agencies to provide preschool programs to improve educational outcomes for eligible children from birth to the age five at which the LEA provides a free public elementary education. Title I preschool programs are intended to assist children most at risk of failing to meet the State’s challenging academic standards based on multiple, educationally related, objective criteria. The use of Title I funds for a preschool program is a local decision. The “Non-Regulatory Guidance Early Learning in the Every Student Succeeds Act: Expanding Opportunities to Support our Youngest Learners” has provided the District guidance on using Title I funds to support the Early Childhood Education program for Sweetwater County School District Number One.

All District K-3 elementary schools are considered schoolwide Title I and therefore the District can implement a District preschool to benefit all preschool students in the District. A schoolwide program uses its Title allocation to upgrade the entire educational program of the school in order to raise academic achievement for ALL students at the school. No longer are students or teachers labeled “Title I,” but instead all students and all the teachers at the school use Title I funds to improve the school’s entire academic program.

The District reviewed data related to the number of students in buildings, Acadience testing scores, WY-TOPP assessments, and WAEA growth and equity reports for the K-3 elementary buildings to review the use of Title I funds. A decrease in the number of students attending K-3 elementary schools and District-wide has been the trend for the past three years. With a certain allotment of funds per pupil, overall school enrollment, along with salaries do have to be analyzed each year. The Title I grant funds at the schools in their max capacity can not support so many high salaries right now, so staff needed to be moved around to meet the funding allotment. Some of the other Title 1 grant funds that are being used for professional development or supplies are being redistributed for the intervention of these young learners.

The preschool program is viewed as a reasonable and necessary early intervention program that would benefit the District and the K-3 schools long-term. Students coming into the schools would be more prepared academically and there would be a different need for interventions and support moving forward. Salaries are the highest use of grant funds for Title I programs as they are often the most experienced teachers filling these positions. Despite opening a preschool, the five positions mentioned as being eliminated were due to aligning staff with enrollment numbers and need at K-3 schools. Staff in these five positions were moved to other certified positions with different salary funding sources.

The academic data has shown the same patterns over the last several years. This indicates that there needs to be a system-wide change to address the learning loss. Hence, the preschool program. An early childhood education program with this intervention would benefit all buildings, K-3 and beyond.

At the February board meeting the proposal for the Early Childhood Education program detailed the start-up and sustainability cost for the preschool. Title I grant funds, as well as other District grants, were presented as funding sources for the preschool. Title 1 grant funds are not funding positions for the District Daycare. This public information has been shared in detail at two previous Board meetings in an effort to be transparent with the community.

The below statement comes from Carol Jelaco, Chairman, Board of Trustees:

As is the case with all hiring of positions in Sweetwater County School District #1, the Building Principal names an Interview Committee made up of the Principal and District staff members. This was the process utilized to interview and recommend for hire the Director of the Daycare at Overland School.

The Principal and Interview Committee followed District policies and practices to screen the applicants and decide whom they should interview, following the job description that had been approved by the Board earlier.

The District does not have a nepotism policy. There are multiple circumstances where husbands and wives are hired or members of the same family are hired to the benefit of the District. It is District practice that one employee does not supervise the other or have any evaluation responsibilities of the other employee.

The successful applicant for the Director of the Daycare was then recommended for hire to the Human Resources Director who made the recommendation to the Board of Trustees for its approval. At no time was the Superintendent involved in this process.

The successful applicant met all of the qualifications laid out in the job description. She also holds a CLASS (Classroom Assessment Scoring System) certification, which was not required, but certainly will be an asset in the Director of the Daycare position. This certification will assist in bridging the daycare to the preschool and Head Start programs to support the district vision of Overland School as an Early Childhood Education Program.

It has long been known that Sweetwater County School District #1 hires only the best candidates and will leave a position open rather than filling the position with someone less than qualified.

At our last meeting on April 10th, the Board of Trustees was aware of the familial relationship to the Superintendent prior to their vote to approve the hire. The Board then voted unanimously to approve the hire for the 2023-2024 school year.