SWCSD#1 board introduces new trustee and discusses WyTop testing

Sweetwater County, Wyoming – SWCSD #1 Board of Trustees met last night at 7 pm at the Central Administration Building for their monthly meeting. The selection of new trustee Cole Wright was announced at the meeting. Wright will replace former board member Max Mickelson following his December resignation in order to serve as Mayor of Rock Springs.

The selection of Trustee Wright came after an interview process that was held during the board’s special meeting last night at 5 pm. The special meeting involved the interview process of interested candidates followed by an appointment by the board prior to the regular meeting. This is the second time Wright has been selected as a trustee following an existing board member’s resignation.

During the superintendent’s report section of the meeting, the Principal of Rock Springs High School (RSHS), Glen Suppes, addressed the board summarizing ways that RSHS staff is integrating critical aspects of both the WyTop tests and ACTs into their core curriculum with the goal of raising overall scores of those tests.

This process took many many weeks… and the whole goal was to ensure that our curriculum as we move forwards towards evidence-based grading, the first thing we had to do was establish a guaranteed and viable curriculum.” said Suppes.

On January 20 RSHS will be hosting all 7-12 grade educators out of SWCSD#1 to establish alignment in the curriculum beginning at the 7th-grade level and going through the 12th-grade level.