SWCSD#1 December meeting

Screenshot of meeting from YouTube

Carly Eversole, ceversol[email protected]

Sweetwater County, Wyoming – The Sweetwater County School District #1 monthly school board meeting took place December 12, 2022, at 7 p.m. at the Central Administration Building.

Being the first meeting post-election of new trustees, the meeting began with the swearing-in of the board. Trustees sworn in include Carol Jelaco, Max Mickelson, Stephanie Thompson, Kari Cochran, Andrea Summers, Danielle Schumacher, and Angelica Wood. Trustee Cochran and Schumacher replaced Matt Jackman and John Bettolo.

New trustees began their term on December 1 and took their oath of office at that time. During the December 12 meeting, Chair Jelaco had Judge Propos read the oath of office to trustees again and have them swear in again so the public is aware of the oath board members are required to take.

Per instruction of Chair Jelaco, new trustees are required to submit five preferences for district committees they would be wishing to serve on by the end of December in an effort to get vacancies filled prior to January’s board meeting. Committees with vacancies include facilities, curriculum, Sweetwater County BOCES, transportation, insurance, negotiations, extra duty committee, recreation board, and calendar committee.

Once the board was complete Mickelson spoke about his impending resignation from the board based on his recent election as Mayor of Rock Springs and the conflicts that presented.

“It has been a tremendous pleasure….sometimes a trial but definitely a pleasure to be on the board but compared to the work (teachers and staff) do every day it’s pretty minimal. So thank you for all you do, and thank you for allowing me to be here as long as you have,” stated Mickelson as he addressed the board and community members regarding his resignation.

With the resignation of Mickelson, a new board member will need to be selected following the same format that was followed in November when Cole Wright was chosen to fill the seat of Bettolo.

New officers of the board were selected at this meeting as well and are now as follows:

Chair – Carol Jeloco

Vice Chairman – Stephanie Thompson

Clerk – Kari Cochran

Treasurer – Andrea Summers