SWCSD#1 Free/Reduced Meal Application Information

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Angela Erramouspe, Director of Nutrition Services, sent out a quick note to the parents in the district giving out information regarding SWCSD#1 Free/Reduced meal plan. The following information below comes from the note Erramoupe sent out to the parents in the district.

FREE AND REDUCED MEAL FORMS

The online Free/Reduced Meal application is available on the District website, the Nutrition Services office located in the Central Administration Building (3550 Foothill Blvd.), or from the secretary at your student’s school. Free/Reduced Meal applications may be completed anytime within the school year.

WHO CAN GET FREE OR REDUCED PRICE MEALS?

All children in households receiving benefits from SNAP, The Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR) , or TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) , are eligible for free meals.

, or , are eligible for free meals. Foster children that are under the legal responsibility of a foster care agency or court are eligible for free meals. Whether placed by the state child welfare agency or a court, in order for a child to be considered categorically eligible for free meals, the state must retain legal custody of the child.

Children participating in their school’s Head Start program are eligible for free meals.

Children who meet the definition of homeless, runaway, or migrant are eligible for free meals.

Children may receive free or reduced-price meals if their household’s income is within the limits of the Federal Income Eligibility Guidelines.

SCHOOL MEAL PAYMENTS

Cash or check payments may be made to Nutrition Services staff in each school cafeteria or the Nutrition Services Department located at the Central Administration Building.

Payments using a debit or credit card may be made online at My School Bucks.

Meal Prices

Elementary Breakfast $1.55

Elementary Lunch $2.85

Secondary Breakfast $2.15

Secondary Lunch. $3.30

Reduced Meals (all grades):

Breakfast $.30

Lunch $.40

Please contact Angela Erramouspe at (307) 352-3400 with any questions.