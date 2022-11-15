SWCSD#1 proposes Employee Assistance Program for all staff

Photo from YouTube broadcast of November meeting

Carly Eversole, [email protected]

Sweetwater County, Wyoming – Sweetwater School District board of trustees held it’s regularly scheduled meeting November 14, 2022, at 7 p.m. at the Central Administration Building. During the meeting Nicole Bolton of the district gave a brief presentation on the Employee Assistance Program (EAP) the district is proposing to all employees both part-time and full-time.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

The proposed EAP is offered through a company called Deer Oaks and would be available for all employees with a price tag of $1.98 per employee per month, tallying up to $25,000 annually for the district. The contract for the program would begin January 1, 2023, with payment required up front in full. Cost for this program would be covered by ESSR III or American Rescue Plan (ARP) until September 2024.

Benefits available to employees and household members/dependants would include

-8 sessions of professional counseling per episode

-Legal and financial services/education assistance.

-Child and elder care resources with referrals

-Free interactive online Simple Will and other pertinent documents

-Retiree assistance

-Critical incident stress management

-Reimbursed rides (cabs, Uber, Lyft)

-Employee and supervisor training resources-customized.

-Marketing platform/resource to promote current employee benefit plans.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

The district sought an Employee Assisance Program that had available mental health services to employees and families, available support services to employees and families, and was confidential and immediate. Bolton explained of the four companies considered by her department Deer Oaks had the most services to offer employees, at the most cost effective rate that could handle the amount of employees the district has. The projected price for the EAP is for 1,050 employees allowing a buffer in the event more personel was added to the list of eligible recipients.

Newly chaired trustee Cole Wright stated “I have outside experience with this, as a supervisor of my own company…very well received by employees. Cost savings are substantial for employees. I think this is a great opportunity.”

The next SWCSD#1 board meeting will be held December 12 at 7 p.m. at the Central Administration building with live stream viewing available and meeting agenda here.