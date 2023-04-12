SWCSD#1 School Board approves four-day school week for the next two years

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Sweetwater County School District #1 Board of Trustees met last night for their regularly scheduled monthly meeting. The Board was greeted by Assistant Superintendent Nicole Bolton as well as the public, as they held the final public hearing and approval of the four-day school week for the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 school years.

Before the public hearing opened, Bolton stood before the board to clear up a major question the public had come forth with after the conclusion of the last board meeting. Bolton stated that the reason they are unable to change the start times for K-3 to 8:00 a.m. and 4-6 to 7:50 a.m. is due to the bus rotations. After preliminary schedules for bus rotations were conducted, it was noted that there needs to be at least a 40-minute difference between the two schools in terms of pick-up times. It was also noted that there are more K-3 schools and students, making it so they need first priority.

The start and end times are listed below:

Bolton also clarified another point that was brought to her attention in terms of state-mandated tests. Bolton stated, “We are not teaching to the test. The state has standards that we’re mandated to teach to and that is state statute, that’s state law. The test tests the standards that we’re expected to teach. And so, if we are not aligning our curriculum maps to make sure we’re teaching the standards that the students are expected to know, we’re not setting them up for success to show what they know”. Bolton also quickly noted that they are not working at “dumbing down” standards. The state is currently working at reducing the number of standards the students are expected to be taught.

After consideration of the public comments and information presented, the Board passed the continuation of the four-day school week for the next two years. To continue the process, all forms and information will be sent to the Wyoming Department of Education. From there the State Board must approve the schedules for them to be finalized.

The full presentation of the four-day school week continuation for all in-town schools, Wamsutter, and Farson-Eden Schools can be found here.