SWCSD#2 reports additional COVID-19 cases

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (November 13, 2020) — The following statement was released this morning from SWCSD#2.

“SWCSD#2 has had one staff member at the Expedition Academy test positive for COVID. We also have had one student at Truman Elementary test positive for COVID which has led to the quarantine of seven other students in that school.

All families involved have been notified.

Schools continue to be a safe place for students and staff. We encourage our families to continue to be vigilant in keeping our schools open. Yesterday (Thursday, November 12) there was an increase of 75 positive cases in our county. These numbers are concerning. If your child is not feeling well please keep them home.”