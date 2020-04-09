SWCSD#2 to take part in “Be the Light Campaign” on April 10

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (April 9, 2020) — Sweetwater County School District #2 has released the following statement:

“Sweetwater School District #2 and Green River High School, along with other high schools and districts across Wyoming, will be taking part in the “Be the Light Campaign” on Friday, April 10th, 2020, from 8:20 to 8:40pm. The Lights at Wolves Stadium will be turned on during this time.

The purpose of this campaign is to honor the Class of 2020, the Spring Sports Student-Athletes, Health Care Workers, Emergency Personnel, and all others who are risking their own well-being on behalf of the citizens of Green River and Sweetwater County.

Please take the time to drive by Wolves Stadium on Friday, April 10th between 8:20 and 8:40pm and honk your horn! Remember to adhere to all social distancing policies and have someone take some pictures of the stadium that you can share with others on social media.

Sincerely,

Sweetwater County School District #2 and Green River High School”