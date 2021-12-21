SWCSD#2 Trustee Robin Steiss Steps Down

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (December 21, 2021) — Sweetwater County School District #2 announced today that Trustee Robin Steiss is stepping down.

After 7 years of serving on the Sweetwater County School District #2 school board, Robin Steiss is stepping down. As a former speech therapist at Sweetwater #2, Robin’s passion for education continued when she was elected to the board in 2014. In her time on the board, she served as the board clerk and sat on many committees that lead to the overall growth of students and staff in the district.

Robin shared, “This district made my family’s life above and beyond our expectations. Jim and I had a long career and watched our children grow. We were truly blessed and continue to be so from my daughter-in-law and son to my grandkids.”

The district will be taking applications for Mrs. Steiss’s replacement until Tuesday, January 11, 2022. The selected applicant will serve until the election on November 2, 2022. Interested persons must submit a letter expressing interest in the board position and their qualification for the position to the District Office no later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

Following a review of the submitted materials, the Board will schedule interviews with selected candidates. Not all candidates for the Board vacancy will be interviewed. If you have any questions concerning the role of the Board of Trustees and the responsibilities of a Board member, please contact Rachelle Morris, Chairman of the Board at 307-871-9696. For more information in regards to this position contact Mary Flom, Executive Assistant for SWCSD#2, at 307-872-5509.