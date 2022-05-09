SWCTT celebrates National Travel & Tourism Week

Photo submitted from the Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism (SWCTT)

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism (SWCTT) recently celebrated National Travel and Tourism Week May 1-7, 2022, by expressing appreciation for the local hospitality industry employees and the customer service they provide. SWCTT staff delivered heart-shaped donuts to local hotels, stating that the hospitality employees are truly the heartbeat of the industry.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Tourism is big business in Sweetwater County. In 2021 alone, 526,320 overnight visitors stayed at Sweetwater County hotels, motels, and campgrounds, with an average stay of 2.2 days. During their time here, the average visitor spent $122 per day. The economic impact to the Sweetwater County economy from visitor spending was $160.6 million in 2021, and the industry supported over 1,300 local jobs. Dean Runyan Report, 2021.

“The local lodging tax board works hard to market Sweetwater County as a visitor destination, as part of the overall road trip around the great state of Wyoming,” said Jenissa Meredith, Chief Executive Officer for Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism. “Those efforts would be for not if when visitors arrived, they had a bad experience on the front line. Our local hospitality employees are truly the heartbeat of the industry,” added Meredith.