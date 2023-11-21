Sweet Dayz Bakery & Café will be providing a free Thanksgiving dinner to anyone who wishes to attend

There will be traditional items on the menu such as turkey, smoked ham, stuffing, mashed potatoes & gravy, rolls, a variety of pies, and other various sides.

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

November 21, 2023 — The Sweet Dayz Bakery & Café, located at 535 North Front Street in Rock Springs, will be serving a free Thanksgiving dinner for anyone who wants to come on Thanksgiving Day from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

This will be the 2nd year that Sweet Dayz Bakery & Café will provide Thanksgiving dinner. “We started this last year before we even opened, on Dec. 8th, 2022. We hope to have a good turnout this year since we have met many new people, and more people know that we are here, etc. So, we are pretty excited about the turnout this year.”

Several customers and local businesses, such as Tips Kitchen and Porky’s Bar, have donated money to make this free Thanksgiving possible. There will be traditional items on the menu such as turkey, smoked ham, stuffing, mashed potatoes & gravy, rolls, a variety of pies, and other various sides.

Roselyn Chavez, Owner of the Sweet Dayz Bakery & Café, said that the inspiration for providing this free Thanksgiving dinner is “Because we have gotten so much support from the community, and it’s just a way for us to give back and to thank our customers for being so supportive of us! And also, Thanksgiving has ALWAYS been my favorite holiday because I love to cook! And we consider everyone who walks through our doors as family!”