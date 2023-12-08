Sweet Dayz Bakery & Café will do a Giant Gingerbread Man Cookie Decorating Class

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

December 08, 2023 — Sweet Dayz Bakery & Café will be doing a Giant Gingerbread Man Cookie Decorating Class for the kids on Dec. 9th at 4:00 p.m. The class will be $30.00, and all proceeds will go to the RSFF Local 1499 Toys for Kids program! You’ll need to register for the class ahead of time as there is limited space available. To register, contact Sweet Dayz Bakery & Café at 389-2604 or come into the cafe to sign up in person at 535 North Front Street in Rock Springs! Let your kids have some fun with this Giant Gingerbread Man Cookie Decorating Class while donating to a good cause!