Sweetwater 911 wins 4th straight Battle of the Badges crown

Wyo4News photo

June 13, 2024 — Wyo4News

The annual Battle of Badges Blood ended last evening in Green River. When all were counted, 181 pints of blood were donated over the course of two days of donations in Rock Springs and Green River. According to Sandy Thomas of Vitalant, the donated blood will aid in the saving of up to 500 lives.

“We want to first thank our wonderful sponsors, volunteers, and our amazing donors,” stated Thomas. “Thank you all!” The event is presented by Vitalant and sponsored locally by Amber Kramer State Farm Insurance, Aspen Mountain Medical Center, and WyoRadio.

In the competition between area first responders, for the fourth straight year, Sweetwater Combined Communications – 911 Dispatch retained the award for the most blood pledges with 68 pints. The Rock Springs Fire Department finished second, with the Green River Police Department third.

In the donor drawing, Kellie Brown won the Summer Gift Pack Cooler.